Let me start by stating that I am not unbiased. I am married to an intensive care physician who is on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients. My daughter is a physician in Olympia, Washington, and my daughter-in-law is a nurse in Louisville, Kentucky. My nephew is an EMT in Salt Lake City, Utah. I have much-loved family members who are healthcare workers. They are front and center in this pandemic, and they are at risk.
Like all Americans, I worry about my family. My husband worries about his staff. My daughter and daughter-in-law worry about risks to their children. We all have cause for concern; healthcare workers and their families are particularly vulnerable. Doctors, nurses, EMTs and medical staff come into direct contact with the disease on a daily basis as they care for their patients. Many of them sicken, and some of them die. Despite the risks, these dedicated, caring people continue to go to work and to selflessly care for those who are ill.
The vulnerability of healthcare workers is greatly exacerbated by our failure as a nation to properly prepare for this pandemic. I am appalled that in a country as wealthy as the United States of America we are in a position where healthcare workers do not have the basic supplies and equipment they need to keep themselves and their patients safe. Personal protection equipment is not terribly expensive. It is relatively easy to manufacture, and with all of the resources we have in this country, there is simply no excuse for the shortages.
Healthcare workers are reusing their personal protection equipment, rather than putting on new masks and gowns when they go back and forth between patient rooms, as they previously did. They are removing and then replacing the same protective equipment when they need to use the bathroom. Masks are being used for as many as five days; gowns have been replaced by plastic bags in some hospitals. None of this is safe, for either the healthcare providers or the patients. None of this should be occurring. It is unconscionable, and I am by turns furious and sobbing as I hear the horror stories and statistics regarding our healthcare heroes on the front lines.
There is enough blame to go around. I recall a conversation I had with a friend in late January or early February. This person had business contacts in China and was receiving inquiries as to whether we had protective masks available. My friend told me he was surprised to discover there were not any available, either in local stores or online. Hindsight is 20/20, but surely that was not an isolated incident, and the lack of available masks and protective gear should have triggered some action by hospital administrators, federal, state and local governments, and entrepreneurs. Had we begun large-scale manufacturing at that time, we would not have a shortage now.
Instead, most Americans, including me, lived in their own complacent world, believing that what was going on in China would have little impact on our lives. We lulled ourselves into a false sense of security, believing it couldn’t happen here. It is easy to blame the president, Congress and other governmental entities. And they deserve to be blamed, but so do we. We failed to recognize what was coming, and we failed to prepare. Instead, we hoarded toilet paper, hand sanitizer and stockpiled food.
Our response was self-centered and without concern for others. It is time, then, for each of us to engage in some serious self-examination and to solemnly vow to do better in the future: to be more aware, more compassionate, and more involved.
There are signs that many of us are doing just that. Communities have come together to make masks, to feed the hungry and to house those in need. We need to do more of that, and we need to plan better for future emergencies. We need to insist that our elected officials act proactively rather than react once a crisis has occurred. We need to hold them accountable, and we need to pay attention on a global scale. Never again should we ask the best and most compassionate among us to risk their lives needlessly for lack of basic necessities to protect them. We must be better than that, as a people and as a nation.