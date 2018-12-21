There has been a lot of chatter lately regarding potential presidential nominees for 2020, particularly from Democrats. While Beto O’Rourke seems to be the latest splash in the pan, others, such as Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and even Michael Avenatti have been floated in the not-too-distant past.
These developments are the continuation of a dangerous trend in American politics. This is not to suggest that any of these potential candidates are bad people, but simply that they lack the necessary experience for the presidency.
Most Americans, regardless of political persuasion, would agree that we live in volatile, perilous times. Our standing on the international stage is diminished, investment markets are volatile, the environment seems more fragile than ever, the level of angst in our society is elevated, and our economy – despite claims of strength from Republicans – is really not that strong.
I would propose that all of these developments stem from a lack of experience in our last three presidents.
We began the century with George W. Bush, who, while having been the Governor of Texas, really had little political experience that would suggest he could handle the presidency. He had never served as a senator or representative, had no state legislative experience and was most likely elected as governor based solely upon his family name. What we got was a figurehead that seemed neither conservative or liberal, but simply a puppet for persons who ran the administration from behind the scenes. His tenure was marked by massive government debts, unnecessary wars and the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
We followed that with Barack Obama, who had spent seven years in the Illinois State Senate and less than one term in the U.S. Senate. Despite a slightly longer political tenure than Bush, Obama really didn’t have the political acumen for the White House. Economists warned him that he should focus on fixing income disparity first, but he made the strategic mistake of prioritizing healthcare, poisoning the “political well” in Washington by forcing the Affordable Care Act through a contentious and divided Congress.
Obama never took the time to develop the personal rapport with Congressional members that would have helped him overcome this mistake and advance his agenda, and America’s political environment ultimately suffered.
We now have Trump, who has no political experience whatsoever. In fact, people realistically question whether he even wanted to be in the White House. Americans now wonder how much influence Russia has over our government, or whether we should still believe in facts and science. Not to mention the fact that we are headed into another recession.
I understand the potential for corruption in career politicians and the desire to avoid it. But we need a president with more political experience than that of our last three executives. Congress is the place to send new faces and exterminate political vice. Let’s save the White House for someone who has the experience and qualifications to actually lead the country.