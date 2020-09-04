This is an editorial about reopening schools, but it is not what you think. As a teacher, I am grateful for the concern and debates over how to reopen schools, for they demonstrate a widespread community concern over the wellbeing of our students, teachers and staff.
It seems that everyone has an opinion, whether or not someone has a child in the school system. I experienced first-hand the stress and uncertainties that accompanied the physical closing of our schools last school year. There were struggles and there were triumphs, but what I will most remember is how the closing of schools lifted an unseen veil.
Schools and teachers began to live in the open concerning the grossly uneven daily realities that our students face. Without the support and structure of in-person school, we were left with a chilling view of widespread food insecurity, childhood poverty, verbal and physical abuse, lack of sufficient supervision, and unequal access to community resources.
The closure of schools revealed these enormous inequities, but the answer to solving these inequities is not simply to reopen schools. Schools were never meant to feed and clothe students in addition to accounting for their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. For too long, we have offloaded the responsibility for students’ intellectual, social and emotional growth to our public school system. Teachers and school administrators are not counselors, nurses or child nutritionists, and we should stop expecting them to be.
It is time to reimagine how we can support children and families throughout our communities, city and state. Admittedly, much of this comes down to funding because, as Stacey Abrams has said, a budget is a moral document, and how we allocate resources reflects our priorities.
However, investment may also take the form of volunteering, voting and advocacy. On the city level, we should invest in more community centers where children can socialize, play and learn. Let’s reinvigorate the city recreation center with sports, music and art classes that are free or affordable. Let’s create more programs at the aquatic center and the public library, and let’s support places such as the Community Youth in Action teen center.
As we rebuild TRIPTA, we should create routes and schedules that fit the needs and budgets of a broad reach of people, including children and teens. A publicly-funded transport service such as TRIPTA should be safe, relevant and affordable for everyone.
On the state level, if we recognize that schools provide important mental health support for students, we should fund our mental health system better. One counselor per four or five hundred students, as is common at our public schools, is not enough. If we recognize that teachers are essential to the functioning of our society, let’s treat them as essential and pay them well in order to attract high-quality professionals and retain them.
Finally, now is the time to take meaningful steps toward eliminating food insecurity. Our students cannot learn on an empty stomach, and adults cannot be productive and responsible without adequate nutrition. One remedy: Revoke sales taxes on groceries. Even with the grocery tax credit, sales taxes on groceries hit the poorest the hardest and exacerbate this most basic of inequalities.
Our society will be fundamentally changed before we reach the close of this pandemic. We may try to return to normal, but we cannot. We are all passionate about reopening schools safely and guarding the health and wellbeing of our cities and state. Let’s not allow these profound opportunities to create a more resilient, ethical and abundant community to pass by unnoticed.