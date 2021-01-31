2020 was an interesting year for politics. It seemed that we were more divided than any other time in recent history. The anger, accusations and misleading claims from both sides of the political aisle seemed to create an even bigger gap between the left and the right.
Some people watched and listened to only like-minded news sources that reinforced their idea of political truth. Others tuned out completely, believing that the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was out of their control, so why bother? Still others took to the streets to protest what they saw as an unequal chance at the valued things of society, a mistrust of law enforcement and several types of cultural discrimination. Then, after a presidential election that seemed more like a dog fight, Joe Biden gave an inauguration speech that promised unity and togetherness, and Donald Trump moved back to Florida still contending the election was “rigged.”
We the undersigned, certainly have various policy beliefs. Some of us may be less than excited about President Joe Biden. But let’s be clear about one thing: Well beyond any reasonable doubt the 2020 election was fair and secure. Pam Eckhardt, Bingham county clerk, said in regard to elections, that our state and other states have a “well-planned security system. Any significant fraud would never happen in Idaho, and I have a hard time believing it would happen in any other state.”
Pennsylvania appeals court Judge S. Bibas, a Trump appointee, said: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
The votes were confirmed, the count was accurate and upon extensive investigation in multiple states, no significant fraud was found anywhere. That conclusion was confirmed in every state that was challenged. It was repeatedly reached by dozens of courts, including twice by our U.S. Supreme Court.
In our case, as Idahoans, we collectively voted for former President Trump by a wide margin. The question is what do we do now? It seems there will be a chasm for a generation unless we find some common real estate. We need to look inward and ask ourselves what we can contribute to the cause of a more temperate political climate. Our efforts must include respect and patience for people with whom we disagree. There will always be issues that hold our deepest convictions from which we will never stray, but we can make the effort to disagree respectfully even in the face of vitriol and anger. We can work passionately to introduce and reinforce our political ideals and have healthy debates about difficult issues.
Former Utah Supreme Court Justice and now Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Authority Dallin H. Oaks said in a recent address: “(Obeying the laws of the land) does not mean that we agree with all that is done with the force of law. It means that we obey the current law and use peaceful means to change it. It also means that we peacefully accept the results of elections. We will not participate in the violence threatened by those disappointed with the outcome. In a democratic society, we always have the opportunity and the duty to persist peacefully until the next election.”
In his wonderful book, “Man’s Search For Meaning,” Victor Frankl said, “I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.” Obviously, this was not a comment about the west coast, it was meant to bring awareness to our entire country about our responsibility as American citizens about our charge to be good citizens. We hope that in the coming years our political discourse will be peaceful and vigorous, truthful and sincere. We are setting an example for future generations. Our young people need to see their predecessors behaving in a manner that will build faith in our Constitution. Our young people need to see us hold our political leaders to a high but fair standard.
We hope we can each see the vision of George Washington when he said, “We must make the best of mankind as they are since we cannot have them as we wish.” Hopefully, we can put our heads and hearts together and tackle what lies ahead as fellow Americans with “liberty and justice for all.”
This is “our view” from Bingham County.
Signed: Neil Anderson, Dwight Baker, Chris Cannon, James Carter, Ladd Carter, Perry Hawker, Karole Honas, Holly Kartchner Mark and Wendy Pratt, Quinn Stufflebeam, Chad Trappett and Julie Van Orden