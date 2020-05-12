Idahoans control how fast we resume activities. The math is clear; the more we wear masks, wash hands and keep our public distance, the more activities we can safely resume.
Fortunately, Idaho Gov. Little has a steady path forward; our individual actions will determine whether we can take each step.
The computer models that induced panic was too pessimistic. Now, we must not veer from excess pessimism to excess optimism by reopening without our taking control of the virus. Idaho has avoided overwhelming our medical services, but the virus remains. Through April 29, Blaine County has a case rate seven times the national average, and Nez Perce County has a case fatality rate five times the national average. The virus is a couple of times deadlier than the flu and spreads faster.
We’ve heard about R-naught, the average number of people an infected person then infects. It depends on virus properties, societal factors and individual actions. It varies by location and among segments of the population. Early estimates were around 2.5; the CDC has recently estimated 5.7 in Wuhan. High population density in cities, nursing homes and prisons increases it. Most of Idaho should have a low R. So, consider two cases, 2.5 and 5.0.
We need to keep the effective R below one, meaning each person infects less than one new person. Or the rate of cases will increase. There are five factors that, when multiplied by the initial R, must be below one. The two R cases (2.5 and 5.0) thus pose two targets for the combined factors of 1 / 2.5 = 0.40 and 1 / 5.0 = 0.20.
The first factor is the percent of the population that is susceptible, which is one minus the percent vaccinated (now zero) minus the percent with protective antibodies. The initial Crush the Curve data suggests 2% have had the disease. This first factor is (at best) 98%.
The second factor is the percent of normal activities risking transmission. Perhaps the current stay-at-home rules have reduced that to 33% for most of Idaho, but perhaps 50% in nursing homes as where my dad lives. To reopen (100%), we must compensate with the other factors until the first factor declines due to vaccination or antibodies.
The third factor is the reduction of airborne virus transmission by physical distancing relative to normal social interactions. If the transmission is mostly by droplets, then six feet is effective; if aerosol, then 6 feet isn’t so effective. Only some people practice public physical distancing. Consider averages of 50% (Idaho) but only 90% in enclosed living conditions.
The fourth and fifth factors are the percent of the virus getting through masks of an infected person and a susceptible person. Each factor is one minus the percent wearing masks times the mask effectiveness. I observe approximately equal 25% of people wearing masks that look 20% effective. I choose stores where employees and patrons are “wearing.” Factors four and five are each 95% (1 — 25% x 20%).
Thus, for most of Idaho, 98% x 33% x 50% x 95% x 95% = 0.15, which is less than the target of 0.40, explaining why the Idaho case rate is dropping even as more people are tested. But the factors combine to 0.40 for nursing homes, which exceeds their target of 0.20. Thus, if the virus gets into such places, it will spread quickly. I’m going to have to wait months before seeing my dad or they loosen internal controls.
For most of us, my numbers suggest we can increase our activities from 33% to 88%. If instead 75% of us wore homemade masks that are 20% effective, the two mask factors would be 85% (1 minus 75% times 20%). We could completely open the economy because 98% x 100% x 50% x 85% x 85% = 0.35, still under 0.40.
These numbers are uncertain, we must have patience and check each stage. To completely reopen our activities, we must do better in wearing masks, keeping hands and washing hands — or hope the above numbers are too pessimistic or tolerate more cases and fatalities. We choose.