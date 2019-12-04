Gender matters. Stereotypes don’t. Your maleness or femaleness has much more to do with the way your body is genetically programmed to participate in the creation of life than it does with stereotypical appearances, feelings or interests.
In fact, the root of the word gender —“gen” — means “to create” or “to bring into existence.” Think of these words: genesis (the creation account in the Bible), generate (to create — as in generating power or energy), generation (the span of time from one creation to the next) or genetics (the study of heredity — from parents to child). In reality, “gender” means your genetic programming to be either a mother or a father.
Stereotypes don’t define gender. They’re just broad reflections, not prescriptive rules. My husband has a beautiful tenor voice and likes to take me dancing. Some might consider these interests less “manly,” but he’s definitely a man, and we have a blast ballroom dancing and singing together. On the other hand, when I put on work boots, grab a Sawzall and dig into a construction project, I am not very “feminine,” but I am still a woman, and my husband and I have made amazing memories preparing foundations, squaring up the lumber and building things together. That said, the most important thing we have created together is our 10 beautiful children, whom we are absolutely passionate about.
There’s nothing more awe-inspiring than the naked cry of your own child as he or she curls into your arms for the first time, helpless and small, still damp from the birthing and awed by the lights and sounds around them. There’s nothing that calls a girl to womanhood or a young man to manhood like motherhood or fatherhood. And when your child turns wondering, wide eyes toward your voice and wraps fragile fingers tightly around yours, you will never be the same again.
Ironically, some would convince you to destroy your priceless procreative capacity in pursuit of an artificial gender make-over. Don’t buy it. All they can offer is stereotypical imitations and medical dependency, complete with side effects. You don’t need hormone treatments or surgical alterations to be who you are. Your male or female gender identity is already established — in every cell of your body. Every cell, from your organs to your hair, is either a male or female cell. Neither hormone therapy nor surgery can ever change that reality. However, hormone therapy and surgery will irreversibly destroy your “gen,” your ability to create life.
Of course, I feel for those who struggle, for whatever reason, to accept their biological reality. These individuals deserve honest, compassionate care. No human being should ever feel that they have to fit someone else’s cookie-cutter mold, but real gender, the kind that has the power to generate life, is not a mold. It is a sacred privilege — to be cherished, safeguarded and respected. To pretend that the destruction of a person’s procreative capacity is just an insignificant, necessary casualty of a sexual make-over in pursuit of a mirage, is deceptive, tragic and wrong.