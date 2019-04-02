In the presidential contests of 2008 and 2012, America elected Barack Obama, a progressive idealist who promised to transcend partisan politics. He ended up being the most polarizing president to date, until Donald Trump blitzed the 2016 GOP nomination and took the general election.
If history is our guide, the country would have pivoted like a disenchanted lover to someone of an entirely different type. That was not quite the case, proving that the rebound theory has its limits. A rebound president would have been more authentically middle of the road, more practical, and more effective at developing bipartisan coalitions.
That didn’t quite work out.
Yes, we have a less idealistic and less ideological leader. But the practical part of Mr. Trump’s makeup – at least in real-world politics - is weak, if not altogether missing. Candidate Trump needed much more real experience in governance and much less seat-of-pants rhetoric and impulsivity.
Character, experience and health should be part of any vetting process of those who seek high executive office. Parties should be able to pre-test the insight, credibility and policy savvy of all candidates who propose to run for POTUS. But both parties gave up vetting long ago. We are living with the results.
We were right to be underwhelmed by the selection of aspirants from both parties who vied for their party’s presidential nomination in the 2016 election. The winner was an untested, untrained amateur who nevertheless astutely judged the mood of a large, neglected subset of the electorate. Mr. Trump’s most powerful argument was, “What do you have to lose?” I am holding my breath as the 2020 race forms up.
America doesn’t need great leadership, just competent, determined, practical leadership focused on effectively implementing (as opposed to merely advocating of talking about) real-world solutions to the most pressing problems most Americans face. My short list of neglected problems includes these six:
· Preventing North Korea and Iran from becoming nuclear threats;
· Fixing our heavily bureaucratized health care delivery system, largely immune to price competition, crippled by a shortage of physicians and virtually unrepayable medical student loans;
· Fixing overpriced state college opportunities for the children of American citizens;
· Restoring the dwindling American middle class;
· Confronting a growing circle of foreign enemies, emboldened by the perception of American weakness;
· Firmly committing to true energy abundance.
The list goes on, of course. Mr. Trump gets solid passing grades from me on reversing perceived American weakness and moving the USA to true energy abundance. On taming the Korean and Iranian nuclear threats, he gets an incomplete. But President Trump has so far earned an A for rebooting the moribund US economy.
Yes, our president has undermined his own leadership by failing to attract and retain trustworthy and competent staff. But I predict that Donald Trump will not be removed from office via impeachment.
Will he choose not to run again? I very much doubt it — so long as he sees a Democratic Party under the spell of its left wing, ready to hand him reelection.