The specter of starving children with stark staring eyes and skeleton-thin bodies has finally drawn attention to the Yemeni civil war that has raged between the Shiite Houthi insurgents and the Saudi-backed Hadi government since March 22, 2015.
The U.N. has brokered a ceasefire that calls for both sides to withdraw from the port city of Hodeidah so that food and medicine can be delivered to those starving children, and the U.S. Senate has passed a resolution calling for cessation of U.S. aid to the Saudi coalition whose indiscriminate bombing has killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The U.N. has even proposed that the Houthis and the Hadis take part in a joint mission to reestablish peace in the Republic of Yemen.
But will all these friendly overtures and all these stopgap measures really result in a final solution to the Yemeni civil war?
Before answering that question, it’s helpful to take a look at the world-historical background of the Yemeni civil war. Before 1990, the Republic of Yemen was divided into two distinct countries: the Yemeni Arab Republic (North Yemen), a Nasserite Pan-Arab republic supported by Egypt and Syria, and the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (South Yemen), a Marxist socialist republic supported by the Soviet Union.
During the 1970s, Cold War tensions broke out in un-civil wars between the two republics, until the collapse of the Soviet Union spurred their re-unification on May 22, 1990, with North Yemen President Ali Abdallah Saleh as president and South Yemen President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi as vice president. But superficial re-unification couldn’t disguise the deep tribal and religious differences between the two previously divided countries, especially the Sunni/Shiite divide that has fueled the Muslim civil wars in Syria and Iraq which are a distressing feature of the Post-Cold War Middle East.
The Houthi insurgency began in 2004, after the Saleh government attempted to assassinate the Zaydi Shiite leader, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, arresting 650 of his followers, and finally killing him, along with 20 aides, in September 2004. During the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, the Houthis joined the protests and seized power in the northern regions, finally capturing the capital, Sana’a, on Sept. 21st, 2014.
The Gulf Cooperative Council had brokered a deal for Saleh to step down, but Saleh failed to leave until an explosion at a mosque injured him and he was flown to Saudi Arabia for treatment. He returned in January 2012, only to cede power to Hadi. But Hadi was forced to accede to a power-sharing agreement with Ansar Allah (the Houthi party) and finally resigned on Jan. 15, 2015.
Hadi then fled to Aden, where he proclaimed himself president of the Republic of Yemen, declaring the Houthis illegitimate. U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015) called for a ceasefire, recognizing the Hadi government, but since Hadi now rules from exile in Saudi Arabia, he is not recognized by most Yemenis.
The Shiite Houthis never accepted the Hadi government and instead entered an alliance with Saleh supporters against Hadi and the Sunni Al-Islah Party. The Saudi coalition then entered the war in 2015 to support the Sunnis and Hadi; and when Saleh declared his intentions to defect to the Saudis, he was shot by a Houthi sniper while fleeing Sana’a on Dec. 4, 2017. The Houthi/Hadi conflict then became a Saudi-Iranian proxy-war, with the U.S. supporting the Saudis and the Russians supporting the Houthis, making the Yemeni civil war a distinctly hot-blooded contribution to ‘The New Cold War’ in the Middle East.
During the chaos and confusion of the Yemeni civil war, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had seized large swathes of southern territory, while U.S. SpecOps troops and UAE soldiers carried out capture-or-kill raids against them during the U.S. war on terrorism. But the Saudi coalition and the Hadi government have found it too convenient to support AQAP, while the Houthis fight against them.
It has often been said that, in times of war, the enemy of my enemy is my best friend. But if the Saudis are the friends of our enemies, the Houthis are our enemies’ enemies. And so we find no friends in the Yemeni civil war. Except maybe those starving children.
No doubt stopping the Saudi bombing will be a boon for Yemeni civilians and a ceasefire in Hodeidah will save the lives of some starving children. And if stopping U.S. support for the Saudi coalition were matched by a Russian embargo of the Houthis, that would be a giant step toward stopping the Yemeni civil war.
But considering the fractious differences between the Shiite Houthis and the Sunni Hadis, it’s unlikely simply stopping the U.S.-Russian proxy-war will stop the Yemeni civil war. Instead, the U.N. should consider reestablishing the old borders between Shiite-Houthi North Yemen and Sunni South Yemen, with a U.S.-backed peacekeeping force to stand between them.
That’s the only solution to the Yemeni civil war that won’t simply result in endless factional disputes, without a final solution to the senseless killing.