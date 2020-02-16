When I was at Skyline High School, back in the 1970s, the Vietnam draft was still going strong, college students were rioting on campus and drug use was rampant. There were heroin, cocaine and meth, and as I said before, I wasn’t always smart enough to say no.
Nobody ever asked me how I started doing drugs, and nobody tried to stop it, but maybe now I can talk about it so maybe now we can stop it. Only now it’s 50 years too late.
After my family moved to Idaho Falls, my neighbor showed me how to smoke pot. I didn’t know what marijuana was, and it made me stupid and silly, but I didn’t think it was a problem.
I started smoking cigarettes too, and they made me puke, but I kept right on smoking until I was smoking two packs a day. The first time I drank hard liquor, I was sick for three days, and I could have died from alcohol poisoning, but I kept right on drinking too. Still no problem.
But hard drugs were different.
On a double date at a drive-in theater, my buddy handed me a joint. And he said, “Eat the roach.” I got horribly sick, and I didn’t know why. Only 50 years later did I figure out there was heroin on the joint. But at least I didn’t get hooked. Still no problem?
At a party in Pocatello, I was handed another joint. I smoked it and blacked out, and I don’t know how I got home. I didn’t know about PCP, either. I sometimes drank until I blacked out too, but still nobody said I had a problem. Only after I moved to Oregon did I figure it out.
I stopped smoking and doing drugs back in the 1980s, and I stopped drinking in the 1990s. Now I’m sober and clean, and I’ll never go back to the bad old days. I can’t get back the wasted years I spent on alcohol and drugs. But at least I didn’t wind up dead like some people did.
According to the Post Register, there have been several recent cases of drug overdoses. In September 2019 Jon Jennette was charged with delivery of a controlled substance with a great harm enhancement for delivering heroin to his finance, Mystery Haggard, who overdosed.
In October 2019 Jack Peyton Chance Winger was charged for selling heroin and meth to Jerrad Haley, who had a blood alcohol content of .21 when he died. And in January 2020 Christopher Allen Rhondeau was sentenced for arranging the drug sale in Haley’s death. Rhondeau watched Haley overdose, briefly tried to resuscitate him and walked away without calling 911.
What more does it take to realize we have a problem? And it’s the same problem we had 50 years ago when I was trying to grow up here and mostly failing. Until we stop drug trafficking, more young people will get wasted like I did. And maybe wind up dead as these guys did.
Drug trafficking is a problem. And it will keep on being a problem until we stop it.
And then maybe we can say, “No problem.”