The latest congressional voting record has just been published wherein we get to see just what our congressmen have done. It’s good to remind ourselves that each and every member of the House and Senate has sworn to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Let’s focus on our representatives from Idaho:
First, I see that every vote by Raul Labrador was in line with the Constitution. But as is the usual case, Mike Simpson did not do so well. He approved HR3249, a block grant program to encourage partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, even though such “cooperation” encroaches upon the independence of state and local police and is not authorized by the Constitution. Simpson should know better. He also approved the gigantic appropriations bill (HR6157), full of pork, kicking the national debt can on down the road.
He also approved HR302 which continues to fund the TSA, disaster relief, etc. TSA is a farce whose job should be handled by the airlines. The bill also includes many billions for disaster relief, a task that should be handled by the states and private charitable organizations rather than by the federal government. Finally, Mike voted for HR6 which would expand Medicare and Medicaid, both unconstitutional programs that are driving the nation into bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, in the Senate, our faithful Senators Crapo and Risch (with identical voting records) spit in the face of the Constitution 70 percent of the time! They voted in favor of HR2, the Farm and Food Programs which subsidize various aspects of the agriculture industry and clearly fly in the face of the Constitution. Such subsidies are why we have these ugly windmills on our hillsides and ethanol in our gas tanks, both of which are proven economical farces.
These senators also voted in favor of HR5515, the defense authorization bill that keeps us in NATO and obligates us to go to war if any member nation is attacked, undermining the Constitutional provision that only Congress has the power to declare war, and ignoring the Founders’ advice to “avoid entangling alliances.”
Another of their favorites was HR6147, the bloated appropriations bill that funds many of the agencies that fall well outside the federal government’s delegated powers, such as the EPA and HUD, lumping them all together rather than trying to justify each and voting on them individually.
And like Simpson in the House, both Crapo and Risch voted for the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid, the open-ended appropriations bill and the unconstitutional disaster relief bill, HR302.
Finally, both these gentlemen voted against Joint Resolution 54 which would direct the removal of U.S. forces from Yemen. Consider that a military intervention such as this is an act of war even though the events in Yemen do not threaten the United States; it’s just another war which was never declared by Congress as required by the Constitution.
The 10th Amendment says “The powers not delegated to the U.S. by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States …” In other words, if the Constitution doesn’t give specific power to the feds, the acquisition of such power is prohibited.
There is no authorization for the fed to have any role in environment, energy, education, transportation, medicine, etc., etc., etc. Yet we are at the mercy of the un-elected tyrants who run these unconstitutional agencies, ruining our lives and costing us trillions.
When are we going to insist that our congressmen keep the oaths they have made? And please don’t tell me they are just doing what’s best for Idaho, because when the nation fails there will be no Idaho.