The question posed in the title of this letter is a simple matter of priorities. If your top priority is your health and safety and that of others, social distancing and closure of certain businesses will be required to avoid a second wave of the virus. Comprehensive testing could move the dates up if we know where we stand and take immediate action when the numbers (number of cases, number of intensive care unit patients, number of deaths and number of ventilators) begin to rise.
If your priority is the economic health of the country, then you may be for opening things up more quickly, although you may not understand the macroeconomics and ramifications involved. The nonessential businesses are obviously important to their owners and customers but are a minor part of the gross domestic product. The larger businesses in the country that have a major influence on GDP and the markets are in no hurry to set social distancing, and even closure, aside unless the federal and state governments provide what amounts to free liability insurance. They know if they ramp back up too soon and kill or make their employees very sick, they will have their pants sued off.
Looking outside your personal box at the entire country, recent polling data may surprise you and give you second thoughts about protesting and ragging on the governor to reverse the responsible orders he has given.
In an April 16 AP Poll (NORC at the University of Chicago):
— Favor requiring Americans to stay-at-home
1. Adults — 80%
2. Democrats — 91%
3. Republicans — 70%
— How likely your area will be safe enough to lift restrictions in a few weeks
1. Unlikely — 56%
2. Somewhat likely — 27%
3. Very/extremely likely — 16%
In an April 24 ABC News poll:
— 72% believe moving too quickly to loosen stay-at-home orders is a greater threat than moving too slowly.
— 86% think social distancing and stay-at-home orders are responsible policies.
— 82% of Republicans align with the view that social distancing and stay-at-home orders are responsible, life-saving actions.
So, when you’re told by current Republican members of the Idaho Legislature and members of society that Gov. Little should relax/eliminate his orders, they are making irresponsible demands that are just as idiotic as some governments and members of fringe protest groups in other states.
The economy cannot recover unless there is a healthy workforce, healthy consumers and markets, and business executives that are comfortable investing in the resumption of operations. And we will not have a healthy workforce and markets until we have comprehensive testing data that indicates some businesses can reopen in some areas with minimal risk. Right now, the loudmouth protesters that are claiming infringement on constitutional rights (state and federal) are just ideological fanatics with two-digit IQs. Others are in the Idaho government, like Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who are just tawdry grifters that are protecting their business interests and have no interest in public health. The worst include active members of the Bonneville County GOP Central Committee — Doyle Beck, Bryan Smith, Bryan Zollinger, Barbara Ehardt, Chad Christiansen, Adam Frugoli, etc.
In closing, I would remind them that the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution has a principle that in effect says that your rights cannot infringe mine and vice versa. Wars have been fought over this issue, so some should just shut up and go home. One bright spot is the fringe that is parading around in crowds with no masks will preferentially get sick and some will die if they trigger a second wave. Nature has ways of correcting these problems.