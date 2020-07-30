Before I moved to Idaho, I was warned about Pacific Northwest myths. Reservoirs with fish bigger than great white sharks, grizzlies hopping fences and munching on farm kids, and huge abominable snowmen ranging the forests. Nobody warned me about the great wilderness mythmaker and tall-tale teller, Jim Jones.
The latest myth is President Trump endorsed a Russian policy of paying bounties to Taliban fighters who kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Jones claims to have access to “electronic fund transfers” supporting these bounty claims. I wonder who provided Jones with this evidence. Bigfoot perhaps? Funny, Bigfoot didn’t provide this evidence to the National Security Agency, which on June 30 in congressional testimony strongly disagreed with CIA Human Intelligence sources who made claims of Russian bounties. NSA specializes in examining electronic activity, which doesn’t lie. Human beings do lie.
To my knowledge, claims by human sources of Russian bounties have been around for nearly 20 years. As an operations officer in Joint Task Force Guantanamo and in 15 years in the Intelligence Directorate at U.S. Central Command, I never saw any corroboration of such claims. Invariably, these sources lacked placement and access to obtain the information they provided. Therefore, Presidents Bush and Obama were never briefed on these claims.
These claims also failed tests of abductive reasoning — did they fit the known pattern of Russian behavior? Jones noted in his column that the Russians were responsible for killing thousands of American soldiers in Vietnam. How did Captain Jones know? The Russians made it crystal clear, publicly, with no media deception that they were trying to kill every Captain Jones in Vietnam. When it comes to killing uniformed soldiers of another nation, there’s nothing clandestine or covert in the act. The Russians did it openly to send a clear political message to an adversary armed with thermonuclear weapons. Message sent, message received.
This is the pattern. When Russians shot Maj. Arthur D. Nicholson on March 24, 1985, they physically restrained his escort, Staff Sgt. Jesse Schatz from giving first aid during the hours it took for Nicholson to die. They shot down KAL Flight 007 openly, knowing U.S. military personnel were on board that Boeing 747. This is how they do business. They don’t hire unreliable, penniless drug peddlers on a bounty basis for this work. They didn’t in the Vietnam War. They don’t in Afghanistan.
If Jones has any corroborating contrary witnesses, I’d love to meet them. I’ve never seen a Yeti family before.
The final application of abductive reasoning — why should Russians pay the Taliban for what the Taliban is already doing for free?
This also how the United States does business. As alluded by Jones in his column, U.S. military forces killed Russian military personnel in Syria. Estimates of number range from the low of 30 cited by Jones to as high as 215.
Who authorized these military actions? President Trump. Does killing Russians fit the pattern of actions by other Russian puppets?
Who taught Jones intelligence tradecraft? It wasn’t Secret Squirrel. Secret Sasquatch perhaps?
Jones is correct that Putin regards the United States as his primary geopolitical enemy and seeks to destroy it. Since my arrival in Idaho, nobody else has been able to complete with Jim Jones in destroying faith in the legitimacy of our current government. Hmmm. I wonder if Jones is a Putin puppet. And who is his handler in Russian Intelligence? Agent Bigfoot?