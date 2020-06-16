Three years ago I ran for a seat on the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board using the above as my catchphrase. As I reach the middle of my six-year sentence, I thought I would give you an update and a warning.
It will still be at least two years and more likely much longer before an event center will be open in Idaho Falls. Now you ask why?
What would appear to be a fairly straightforward task turned out to be anything but. I thought with a guaranteed income stream (a 5% tax on hotel and short term rentals) to build a fairly common facility it would be quite manageable.
However, there was no project management plan, no formal set of design requirements, no strategic plan, no independent oversight process, no executive director for the first five years and no risk management. Meanwhile, major decisions had been made. The site had been selected, the design firm had completed the 30% design, the construction manager was under contract and even a memorandum of understanding was in place for an operating contractor.
Any attempts to question or revisit the previous decisions have been dismissed by the board.
The latest and biggest stumbling block has been, even assuming the previous decisions were satisfactory, trying to build something the district can’t afford.
If the board had a written strategic plan, it would be we are going to build this particular design at this particular location no matter how long it takes nor how much it costs. There is no plan B.
The board has spent the majority of the last two years trying to raise the additional millions of dollars needed. The firm that was hired told the board they thought they could raise $10 million with a possibility of $15 million. In 16 months the district netted approximately $4 million from one donor for naming rights to the entire facility.
Of even bigger concern is whether the IFAD can afford to operate the event center. I contend that the biggest error the board could make is to build a facility that is underutilized and doesn’t provide enriching educational, entertaining and cultural experiences for the citizenry.
Now, why would I think that?
A feasibility study commissioned by the board showed that 9 of 10 comparable facilities lose money. The average annual loss was approximately $500,000.
In that same report, the base case projection for year three for the Idaho Falls Event Center was a loss of approximately $365,000, not including a capital repair and replacement annual contribution of $300,000 or a $120,000 management fee.
So, rather than trying to address these potential operational shortfalls, the board just approved a 25-year management contract (15 fixed + 25-year extensions) to a company that has only run one other event center. Furthermore and more disturbing is that when the board finally got financial performance data by having to ask for a public records request, it showed annual losses for the past 10 years ranging from approximately $260,000 to over $1 million.
Now all these disturbing financial projections were pre-COVID-19, with its significant economic and health impacts. The exact magnitude of these effects is not known, but there will be increased costs and there will be diminished attendance. Even with all this negative information, the board is charging ahead to raise the additional funds to build.
If you agree with me, that the path the board is on is highly questionable, it is important for you to let your voice be heard by not only the other board members but other members and leaders of the community. We do have time while the coronavirus becomes more manageable and the financial markets stabilize to make wise and prudent changes.