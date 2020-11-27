Republican politicians, like Mark Fuller, don’t just dislike democracy, they’re terrified of it. Fuller’s column wasn’t a prayer for a miracle, it was a desperate hope that a democratic election could be overturned by a stacked Supreme Court and a Republican Congress.
Fuller noted that the writers of the Constitution put the Electoral College in place as a way to provide state influence on the choice of our president. Those writers also limited the franchise to male property holders, denied women the vote, ensured that slavery would continue as an American institution, and forgot to allow for freedom of religion and the press. Therefore, over the next 233 years, the Constitution has been amended 27 times, indicating that improvements, clarifications and extensions of rights, including the right to vote for previously disenfranchised citizens, are not only possible but necessary.
Fuller says that states, as political entities, have a path for choosing a president through the House of Representatives. This mechanism was initially devised as a way to decide a tie in the Electoral College, not to interfere in state vote counts or certifications, and was used in the elections of 1800 and 1876.
Since there is no evidence of any extensive voter fraud in the election on Nov. 3, including no evidence of fraud in mail-in ballots that were counted after that day, Fuller doesn’t quite have the nerve to parrot right-wing fantasies of a stolen election. He simply says that “Some claim that this (a corrupted voting process) happened in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Well, what was it, Mark? Was the election “stolen” by registering many thousands of new Democratic voters, organizing and educating those voters, and ensuring that they sent in their ballots or went to the polls — in other words, did Democrats do the hard work of winning the election? Or was there a vast hidden conspiracy, undetectable by trained poll watchers and bipartisan vote counters, that apparently mimeographed millions of ballots and sneaked them past our election officials?
If the Democratic Party just plain won the election, fess up to it and hope your party does better the next time. If it was a vast conspiracy, put on your big boy pants, claim the election was fraudulent and present your proof of it. Oh, wait, there isn’t any proof. As is usual with Trump’s claims, there is no evidence, there’s just Rudy Giuliani bathed in flop sweat and muttering about, yes, conspiracies.
This is what the once-illustrious Republican Party has come to: unable to accept reality, unable to accept the will of the voters, its leaders (including Idaho’s congressional delegation) and can only abet a madman’s efforts to delegitimize our democratic process. If this is indeed what they are, they deserve neither our respect nor our votes.