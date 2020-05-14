I consider myself a conservative Republican. I am an advocate for limited government and principles associated with the same, so I come to you from that lifelong perspective. As I read and live through what is happening in Idaho politics lately, I have to wonder if many people understand who the Idaho Freedom Foundation is. The IFF is a libertarian think tank. It is not a Republican think tank. Many of the same members that sit on the board of directors for the IFF are also libertarians who have disguised themselves as members of the Idaho Republican Party, and they are changing the brand.
The IFF is a third-party special interest group that has infiltrated the Republican Party with its radical right-winged ideals. It gets funding of close to a million dollars each year. The President, Wayne Hoffman, is paid $133,000 a year for his duties. IFF has around seven full-time paid employees. One of these employees who is billed as communications director spends a large amount of his time threatening legislators who do not roll over and play dead when IFF calls a bill anti-liberty.
Is the IFF trying to take away the voice of the legislators? Yes. The very freedom that we all should want? Retired Idaho Sen. Jeff Siddoway talked about the IFF recently in the Post Register. He said: “Wayne Hoffman offers accolades to his honor students in the legislature who just vote ‘No.’ The IFF sets criteria and then applies a score to each bill in a way their staff wants. They operate just like Joseph McCarthy did back in the 1950s where he accused everyone that disagreed with him as being a communist. The Idaho Freedom Foundation operates the same way.”
I encourage you to do your research and find the facts. Dorothy Moon received a 91% loyalty score from the IFF. Great payback for her loyalty to them.
LaVerne Sessions is running for state representative for Legislative District 8B, as the true conservative Republican. She has no ties with third-party special interest groups. She has business experience, which I believe will be an asset to the Legislature as they work on rebuilding our economy. She has public service experience and currently serves on the Lemhi County Republican Committee. She has strong family values. I believe she is well qualified and will listen to the voice of the people. I stand with Congressman Mike Simpson encouraging you to vote for LaVerne Sessions for state representative. She is the right choice for Idaho.