Recently, the Post Register editorial board published its own editorial. In it, they made the categorically false claim that the “only strategy that has proven effective at reducing the rate of spread is a lockdown.” (They also included a graph that indicated less than 10 ICU beds per 100,000 population, less than 170 statewide which is misleading at best; Idaho has 555 beds.)
This kind of fearmongering is biased and irresponsible.
There are two countries that have had success at mitigating this pandemic: China and Korea. China effectively amputated Wuhan, and mothers begged for their baby to be taken out; journalists disappeared. Let that sink in — do we want to emulate that? Just as doctors learned better ways to treat infection in the body, so too there are better ways to mitigate epidemics.
So let’s examine the alternative: South Korea.
I lived in South Korea while the pandemic was exploding there. I saw their reaction first hand. Here are my observations:
Korea’s strategy was three-pronged.
First, they implemented early and widespread testing. It’s not too late for us to do the same. Testing in the U.S. is accelerating rapidly. When Korea reached 100 cases, they had done about 25 tests per 100,000 people. We’ve done 128 per 100,000 in Idaho.
Second, Korea launched a massive public awareness campaign not to tell people to stay home but to tell people to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough. Imagine that, promoting good hygiene to beat a disease.
Lastly, Korea was transparent to a fault. Korea used cell phone and credit card data to determine and then publish the anonymized movements of individuals confirmed to be infected. The private tech sector developed several apps where people could look up their own neighborhood and see exactly what risk they were under.
The result: New daily cases peaked two weeks after numbers exploded.
Notice how Korea never issued stay-at-home orders? I should know. I was there. People largely went about their lives. Those that could work from home were encouraged to do so. Public buildings were closed and large gatherings were discouraged. But restaurants and businesses remained open. The government never forced the country at large to self-quarantine. All that despite the fact Korea has 65 times our population density.
Here in Idaho we should emulate the one country that has been successful without committing human rights abuses, the one country with experience beating epidemics (SARS). We should be emulating South Korea, not China.
Testing is already ramping up and will continue to do so. Public awareness campaigns are ongoing. The kind of transparency Korea did might not be palatable to Idahoans, but we can certainly notify the public of the general areas, stores and transit lines that have been frequented by confirmed cases.
We can beat this without surrendering unprecedented powers to our government and without tanking our economy.