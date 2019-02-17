From time to time I receive feedback on my commentaries in print, from former co-workers or from social acquaintances. Other conservatives almost always end their comments with something along lines of: “Why bother, the media is hopelessly biased.”
My answer is simple. The arena of facts, ideas and opinions in local media should never be conceded to progressives. Conservatives run from battles of ideas at the peril of their civil liberties.
Being a progressive means never having to say you’re sorry.
Last weeks’ back and forth on Neil Larson’s analogy between the reaction of progressives to red MAGA hats and Germans reactions to Yellow Stars of David provides an excellent example. Dan Henry condemns Larson’s analogy as “a disgusting abuse of logic, reason and decency.”
Henry expresses fear of “the actual Nazis, like the ones who support Trump and wear that hat.”
Aren’t these words a disgusting abuse of logic, reason and decency?
Exactly how many 16 to 17-year-old Catholic school students wearing MAGA hats are currently engaged in relentless extermination of 6 million Jews and 5.75 million other “undesirables” here in the United States? How many? And why hasn’t Henry reported this mass genocide to law enforcement?
What a superb example of progressive hypocrisy.
Justice Jim Jones provides another matchless example. Last Sunday, he stated that President Trump ridiculed the directors of National Intelligence, CIA and FBI “for speaking truthfully to him.” How does Justice Jones know they spoke truthfully?
I doubt if Justice Jones ever read a national intelligence assessment or a national intelligence estimate. They aren’t written in a true-false narrative, but rather in degrees of probability, such as “We assess with a high degree of confidence.” Or with a medium or low degrees of confidence. In other words, in terms of the probability of being correct or incorrect.
They are never written in semantic terms of truthfulness. The reason is the long (and costly in terms of blood and treasure) list of intelligence failures that Justice Jones cited before his claim to know the “truth” in concrete terms, “truth” the Intelligence Community is never willing to embrace. Moreover, based on political bias publicly expressed by the three directors’ predecessors; and the “cooking” of intelligence at US Central Command in 2014-16, the Intelligence Community no longer has the credibility it once enjoyed.
Progressive demagoguery seldom stands a chance when compared to facts.
Shifting from facts to my opinion. For over a year, Henry and Justice Jones have expressed uncompromising vilification of their political opponents – and by extension, millions of Americans who share those views. They appear unable to dwell on anything else.
If I could offer both some advice from Honest Abe before they write their next submission to the Post Register: “With malice towards none, with charity for all … let us bind up the nation’s wounds.”