Ideologues are the drill sergeants of politics.
Please do not confuse ideology with philosophy — that discipline requires careful thinking.
In a memorable speech, the Russian expat, Alicia Rosenbaum (an escapee from communist Russia) addressed a graduating class of West Point. Her speech was titled, “Philosophy, Who Needs It?”
Here is a pull quote:
“As a human being, you have no choice about the fact that you need a philosophy. Your only choice is whether you define your philosophy by a conscious, rational, disciplined process of thought and scrupulously logical deliberation — or let your subconscious accumulate a junk heap of unwarranted conclusions, false generalizations, undefined contradictions, undigested slogans, unidentified wishes, doubts and fears, thrown together by chance, but integrated by your subconscious into a kind of mongrel philosophy and fused into a single, solid weight: self-doubt, like a ball and chain in the place where your mind’s wings should have grown.”
That speech is public domain. The speaker’s pen name was Ayn Rand.
Ideology thrives on reflex.
The term “ideology” originated with French Revolution intellectuals and Russian communist theorists like Marx and Engels.
Flash forward to 2020. Our new ideologues come from both right and left. But each shares a common trait: Whether right, left, progressive or anti-progressive, our new ideologues mime their ruthless 19th-century counterparts with an equally rigid adherence to approved political positions.
The modern ideologies are not merely worldviews. They each are a sort of secular catechism, a rigid set of propositions designed to separate us from them.
The new ideologues exploit the new media to suss out fellow true believers by using “virtue signaling.” Keywords like “woke” or “snowflake” convey entirely different world views, but these and other phrases enable ideologues of various flavors to find each other.
Right or left, the tell for ideologues is their rigidity and intolerance. This is why ideologues disrupt policy discussions.
The U.S. Constitution is law, not ideology. Our best practical leaders are all about policy, not ideological purity. Good leaders identify problems and work on solutions. “Good” ideologues identify ideological impurities and work on purging them.
Ideologues are drawn to the hot buttons of ideological dissent like hunting dogs on point. They want to exile the apostates, effectively derailing any policy consensus between left and right on the problems we all share. This is why we do not want ideologues leading a discussion on safeguarding the water supply, addressing deteriorating roads, boosting public safety, protecting children from predators, curtailing criminal gangs, shutting down drug traffickers or surviving a pandemic.
Two good models come to mind — neither is a politician: Frank Vandersloot a conservative leader, Bill Gates a liberal leader. Both have contributed much to the general welfare. Neither are ideologues. Idaho has some, non-ideological, problem-solving political leaders. Two are Gov. Brad Little and Congressman Mike Simpson.
Yes, we are living in dangerous times. Our ability to distinguish the posturing ideologues from the practical problem solver and to discredit the first and empower the second is a matter of survival.