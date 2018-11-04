I’ve made the decision to vote in favor of the expansion of the Medicaid pool (Prop 2). In reality, the pool has already been expanded.
For the past several years I’ve served on the board of directors of a small local hospital. Each month the board votes to approve a bad debt write-off. This bad debt is not an insignificant amount.
Over the course of a year, it is several million dollars. The people who run up the bad debt are real people, they are largely hard-working individuals. They don’t wake up in the morning with the idea of trying to get a free lunch. They could be our neighbors, our children or grandchildren.
In many cases, they are the very people which an expanded Medicaid pool would serve. As a member of the community which the hospital serves I’m going to vote “yes” in hopes that some of the tax money I pay finds its way back to the community by helping address the hospital’s bad debt. Today we have the worst of both worlds we are paying the tax but not getting the benefit.
There will be many who encourage a “no” vote because at the face of it you are inviting government participation. Their point would be we need less government involvement (less tax) and more individual responsibility.
That, in fact, is my position. This position represents the ideal world. The problem is we don’t live in an ideal world. We live in the real world.
As we work together toward the ideal world my vote is going to be that we throw the less fortunate a lifeline, a means by which they can see some hope.
I’m extremely disappointed in my Republican party. From my perspective, our elected officials in Boise have failed us.
For the past several years they have stood on their political soapboxes and shouted to the world that they have done away with the hated Obamacare.
That’s great. However, they have failed in the important step of replacing it. Their failure to provide the political will or leadership is most unfortunate.
Each year they continue to kick the can down the road. As long as they kick the can with their right foot, they call it a victory.
Idaho is a wonderful state. We have the means to lead the nation in addressing this sensitive, difficult issue.