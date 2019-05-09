Part one of this article contrasted the legislative process, which is the mainstay of our representative republic, with the more democratic initiative process. Part two will address changes which were proposed to the initiative process and my observations of the discussion in Boise:
Proposed changes included (1) requiring initiatives presented to the public to be accompanied by a fiscal impact statement summarizing the estimated costs and proposed funding mechanisms of an initiative, (2) a requirement that signatures be gathered in at least 2/3 of the legislative districts in the state and (3) a time frame of nine months for gathering those signatures.
The requirement of a fiscal impact statement is a common-sense safeguard that found bi-partisan support. Asking the public to make a decision about an issue without providing a reliable estimate of the associated costs is irresponsible. Requiring signatures from more legislative districts was an attempt to ensure state-wide representation in the initiative process. Under existing law, an initiative can be placed on the ballot by gathering signatures in only a handful of our more populated counties, leaving rural areas completely out of the loop. This will become increasingly problematic as Idaho continues to grow and rural districts struggle to maintain a voice in the political process. The shortened time-frame was the most contested proposal, but the existing time frame of 18 months was established before most Idahoans had cars, internet and software that identifies voter propensity.
I serve on the House State Affairs Committee which vetted Senate Bill 1159 and listened to hours of public testimony both for and against amending the initiative process. Opposition to S 1159 came primarily from organizations whose political ideology leans decidedly left. These constitute a political minority which has become very skilled at selling policies via well-funded, emotion-driven marketing campaigns. In contrast, supporters of S 1159 included organizations that generally represent more conservative values, including Farm Bureau and Food Producers of Idaho. From the perspective of many of those who hold these values, amending the initiative process was an attempt to curb the potential for the abuse of the majority at the hands of a vocal and well-financed minority.
Contrary to many claims, proposed changes had broad public support. Polls conducted by the Farm Bureau indicated that 83 percent of Idahoans believe that rural communities should have an equal voice to larger cities in determining which propositions qualify for the ballot and 59 percent of Idahoans supported requiring signatures to be collected from at least 10 percent of registered voters in at least 32 of 35 legislative districts.
Ultimately, the primary argument leveraged against amending the initiative process — that proposed changes would silence the voice of the people — is replete with irony. The whole purpose of amending the initiative process was to ensure that those promoting initiatives provide more accurate information to more voters and garner more public support from more parts of the state before placing an initiative on the ballot. Proposed changes silenced no one but would have given voice to many who will otherwise be ignored.
I, for one, value our representative republic, even with its flaws. I do not buy into this “the people against the government” narrative, which demonizes the elected representatives of the people and idealizes raw democracy, or mob-rule. Rather, I believe that changing public policy (including by initiative) should never be easy. A good public policy process must be rigorous and transparent. It must include as much clarity and accountability as possible, thereby securing the voice, the rights and the liberty of all Idahoans.