Recent editorials have repeatedly condemned those who sought to build more accountability and a more balanced, state-wide representative voice into the initiative process. I thought some readers might appreciate hearing another perspective.
As those who followed the proposed changes to the initiative process could see, changing public policy through the legislative process is intense and challenging — and I believe that’s good.
Bills begin the legislative process when a sponsor presents a bill (including a statement of purpose and a fiscal impact statement) to a committee of elected representatives or senators. These elected legislators vet the bill — asking questions about the language, the problems the bill intends to address, the research that was done in putting the bill together and the potential impacts of the bill, financial and otherwise. Individuals who support or oppose the bill give public testimony, and committee members have the opportunity to ask questions of these individuals.
At the end of the hearing, the committee discusses the bill and then votes. All questions, comments and proceedings are a matter of public record — a record which may be referenced in holding bill sponsors and committee members accountable.
A similar process is repeated on the floor of the House or Senate, with the exception that public testimony is not taken, and a vote, which is a matter of public record, is again taken. If the bill again finds majority support, it is sent to the other body where the process repeats again.
In total, every bill must pass legislative muster four times (first in a committee and then by a majority vote of the whole body in both the House and the Senate) and then be signed by the governor, to become law. All of those involved in this process are elected and are on the public record and accountable for their actions. This is the strength, benefit and beauty of a representative republic.
This process stands in stark contrast to the more “democratic” initiative process allowed in 21 of the 50 states, including Idaho. Because an initiative is viewed as being put forward by the people generally, no one individual is required to put their name on it. No formal legal forum exists for publicly asking questions of the sponsor or hearing answers to questions from an authoritative, accountable source.
Signatures are collected by individuals with no requirement that they be accountable for the information they communicate to voters. Voter signatures collected do not formally represent personal support for the measure, only a willingness to place the initiative on the ballot. Public messaging distributed in support or in opposition to a measure is not subject to any formal cross-examination or public accountability. Consequently, those who promote poor public policy through an initiative process cannot be easily identified, held accountable or voted out of office.
In summary, both the legislative process, which is the mainstay of our representative republic and the more democratic initiative process provides a means by which the voice of the people may be exercised. However, the lack of clarity and accountability in the initiative process presents numerous problems, both before and after an initiative passes. In surrounding states, many policies have made their way into law via initiative which never would have passed legislative muster. For these reasons and others (to be addressed in Part 2 of this article), I supported efforts to amend Idaho’s initiative process — as did a majority of those elected to represent the people in both the House and the Senate.