Having worked as a physician in emergency rooms and urgent cares for the last 25 years, I have some experience working with people without insurance. Few things are more painful to a hardworking individual than walking into an ER knowing he or she will be unable to control the amount of money spent.
I have been frustrated over the last several years, hoping the Idaho Legislature would have the foresight to expand Medicaid coverage. I thought that the idea of signing up the 60,000 people in the Medicaid Gap in Idaho was a no-brainer.
Yet year after year no action was taken. When I first heard that a local group of Idahoans was canvassing the state getting signatures to put expansion on the ballot this fall, I knew it was the right tack. I willingly went door-to-door to collect signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot.
As I have tried to understand why anyone would oppose using the money we have already paid in federal taxes to help get insurance for the working poor in Idaho, I have been left scratching my head.
I have heard “it isn’t right to get something for nothing” and “able-bodied men and women should work, not be given a handout.”
The problem is these individuals are already working. But they don’t make enough; about $16,000 for an individual or $33,000 for a family of four to qualify for the state exchange subsidy.
They don’t want a handout, just a way to provide insurance for their family. Take the example of a person who works in the construction trade, makes $32,000 a year, owns his home, is married with a couple of kids; how do they afford insurance? They can’t afford to pay upwards of $1000 a month for private insurance. So they go without insurance because there is no other option.
There is only one thing that matters in expanding Medicaid to the working poor in Idaho: It is just the right thing to do.