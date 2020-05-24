We need to talk about cannabis, money and an important federal bill that affects Idaho businesses.
Although Idaho is not among them, currently 47 states have legalized some form of marijuana. Due to conflicting federal law, the vast majority of banks nationwide will not work with state-licensed cannabis businesses, meaning they must operate largely in cash and cannot get traditional business loans or even a standard bank account.
You may not realize it, but this banking issue is negatively affecting scores of commonplace businesses right here in Idaho — effectively locking them out of economic opportunity when we need it most.
The Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking Act — a bipartisan federal bill that would give financial institutions more freedom to work with state-legal marijuana businesses — was designed to improve safety and transparency for this growing billion-dollar industry. Yet this broadly supported legislation remains stalled because Sen. Mike Crapo, in his powerful role as the Senate Banking Committee chairman, is calling for major changes unrelated to the intent and scope of the bill before he will move it forward for debate.
As an employee of an Idaho agriculture technology firm, I support Sen. Crapo’s long-standing pro-business growth sensibilities and appeal to him to approach this issue through a different lens.
Businesses need support beyond stimulus loans
Whether or not you support cannabis legalization, Idahoans need to know the SAFE Banking Act isn’t about legalizing marijuana, it’s about economics — and the business fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has made this matter all the more urgent, particularly with taxpayer-funded stimulus measures quickly evaporating.
Because five of our six border states have active or emerging legal cannabis industries, passing the SAFE Banking Act could open up a host of opportunities for the many bootstrapping Idahoans whose business interests extend across state lines. I’m talking about agricultural suppliers, construction workers, plumbers, contractors, electricians, mechanics, lawyers, accountants, property managers and retailers, among others.
Idahoans deserve to reap the economic rewards that our neighboring states could offer us, especially in these difficult times.
SAFE Banking Act is not about legalizing marijuana
The SAFE Banking Act passed the House of Representatives last September with strong bipartisan support, including 91 Republicans, but Sen. Crapo has argued that the bill must be heavily amended because it does not address issues like potency, marketing and medical research.
Whether or not these concerns are valid, a bill to fix a specific and ongoing problem is not the place to address these issues nor will they be impacted by the act. Simply put, this is a narrowly-tailored regulatory banking bill, not legislation to help make marijuana legal.
As the bill’s name implies, the impetus for this legislation is safety. The difficulties of cash transactions are obvious. Imagine a general contractor in southern Idaho is building a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Utah but can only receive payments in the form of a duffel bag filled with cash. Now picture the headaches of reporting this cash and paying taxes, not to mention the safety issues for all parties conducting normal business. It is clear that economic opportunities are stifled under the current status quo.
In this especially precarious time for businesses of all sizes, congressional leadership must look at all avenues to support business survival — and revival — beyond taxpayer-funded stimulus measures.
Sen. Crapo says on his Senate website that his willingness to listen makes him an effective leader and lawmaker, and now is the time for constituents to send a clear message: Allow the SAFE Banking Act to move forward for full Senate debate and a vote. This one small action could be a critical economic driver to help kickstart business growth when we need it most.