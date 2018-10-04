About 52 percent of Idaho’s 818,000 plus registered voters are Republican. About 47 percent are Democrats or unaffiliated. That’s reassuring for Republican candidates, if all registered Republicans vote the party line. Why wouldn’t they? The economy is booming. Idaho state legislative incumbents are reelected over 90 percent of the time. Trump’s approval rating in Idaho for 2017 was 53 percent.
The problem is the dark lining in the Republican silver cloud. So, what’s different about this election that might keep Republican candidates awake at night?
First, the 800-pound gorilla in the Idaho Republican playground is Proposition 2, i.e., Medicaid expansion. A recent Boise State University poll found broad support for it; 75.7 percent.
Backers of the voter initiative turned in 75,134 verified signatures. That’s 75,000 voters who will likely vote this year, regardless of party affiliation or voting history.
Those favoring Medicaid expansion are not just Democrats and unaffiliated voters. According to one initiative founder, “The key message everywhere we’re going is that this is extremely popular,” he said. “The vast majority of independents and Democrats, as well as 53 percent of Republicans, say they’re willing to vote yes.” Ouch. Fifty-three percent of Republicans? Could that mean up to 200,000 Republicans vote for expansion.
Voters favoring expansion understand Idaho politics. They won’t vote for Proposition 2 and then blindly vote for Republican candidates who will kill Medicaid expansion despite overwhelming public support.
One candidate especially vulnerable in this regard is the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin. She is not the incumbent; it’s a competitive race. She is the poster child for Republican ideology, and she sponsored a non-binding resolution at the Idaho Republican Convention to formally oppose the Medicaid expansion initiative.
So, what’s the second dark lining in the Republican silver cloud? That would be the economy, and Idaho Republicans more concerned about their jobs than Republican ideology.
As I mentioned in earlier columns, up to 700 highly skilled workers at AMWTP will likely lose their jobs within the next year. That’s possibly 350 Republican voters worried about their jobs and who could care less about Republican ideology.
Up to 4,000 jobs at BEA could be at risk if Attorney General Lawrence Wasden persists in his irrational refusal to allow shipment of research samples to the Idaho National Laboratory. Perceived threats can be very real to an employee. That’s maybe 2,000 Republican votes against Republican ideology.
And Trump’s tariff wars are already hurting Idaho; dairy, cattle and breweries for example. So, we have even more Republicans worried about their income rather than Republican ideology.
Drip, drip, drip. Can the Idaho Republican machine withstand this erosion of “party-line” support? Perhaps.