I wouldn’t expect the Post Register editorial board to have much sympathy for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but I do expect sympathy for basic constitutional rights and civil liberties. Including healthy, skeptical views of claims that the act of infringing on those liberties is lawful.
I share many protesters’ doubts about the rectitude of some, but not all, Idaho government officials because I have personally observed official misconduct. Four months after I moved to this state, I observed the Idaho attorney general’s Office prosecute Professional Standards Commission Case 21550 against Keith Barnes, a personal friend who encouraged me to resume my career as an educator in Idaho.
Barnes was being prosecuted for texting an Amy Schumer joke from the Jimmy Fallon Show to another consenting educator.
I personally met with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in Idaho Falls on Oct. 20, 2016. In his presence, I swore under oath and under penalty of perjury that sufficient probable cause existed for an impartial investigation of criminal, civil rights and ethical violations of law by his own subordinates within the attorney general office, the PSC and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
During voluminous correspondence with Wasden’s designated officials, no one has ever stated the actions and events I describe are false or misunderstood. Instead, the attorney general’s office maintains no Idaho citizen has the standing to file criminal complaints against government officials — only an attorney can.
An audio recording of PSC Case 21550 is available on request. The first significant voice is Deputy Attorney General Brian Church demanding the tribunal dispense with constitutional due process of law. Barnes’ attorney, Bron Rammell of Pocatello vigorously protested, but DAG Church prevailed.
On the audiotape, DAG Church can be heard suborning perjury (witness claims the PSC followed state law regarding impartial investigation of Barnes when it did not. Rammell requested an investigation copy and was refused by DAG Church). The District 25 “investigator” Sue Pettit then testified she had sexually harassed Barnes for more than a year and admitted the complaint she filed with the PUC could be viewed as retaliation against Barnes for failing to submit.
DAG Church elicited from Pettit that she had no probable cause to file a complaint and justified it on the grounds a violation of statute may have occurred. DAG Church stated this was sufficient — the state of Idaho doesn’t need to meet probable cause standards. Naomi Horn, the recipient of the text message, testified its content did not warrant prosecution of Barnes by the state.
I could go on. I was later informed in writing three times by responsible attorney general office officials that denial of due process of law, civil rights violations, introduction of unlawfully obtained evidence into court, suborning perjury, witness tampering, witness intimidation and any other actions necessary to prevail in civil or criminal litigation are all part of the duties and responsibilities of a deputy attorney general. My only recourse to compel an impartial investigation is violence.
I disagree with this Neanderthal solution, preferring non-violent options, including editorials calling out such abuses under the color of legal authority. But I can see how Idaho Freedom Foundation members might feel they have no non-violent recourse for the redress of grievances. Perhaps the editorial board should be asking why, instead of instinctively taking sides against them.