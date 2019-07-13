I used to get a chuckle out of Republican claims to be the party of moral values and the upholders of decency. Their lack of compassion for the poor, their antipathy toward racial justice and their intense misogyny pretty much called their claims into serious question. Now their claims are simply sad.
Republican silence in the face of the border crisis is deafening. Children torn from their parents; asylum-seekers denied the protection of clear legal requirements; men, women and children herded like animals into cages — and the party of “family values” says nothing.
What would it take to make these upholders of decency actually speak to a moral crisis? Oh, perhaps if a destitute, starving person managed to glean a few extra dollars from the welfare system. Or, perhaps if a young woman, raped by a relative, tried to get an abortion. Or, perhaps if a racial minority, not privileged by white skin, demanded equal access to voting rights. These incredible infractions against the Republican moral code might get them stirred up.
But a father and daughter dead in the river, people in detention centers denied basic human dignity, children sleeping on concrete floors, these are not deserving of Republican attention. These deserve what they are getting from the Republicans: silence.
And this silence implies assent. Silence from the Republicans implies assent to these actions and policies, assent to the dehumanization of refugees, assent to the monstrous party leader who puts these actions and policies into motion. Are the Republicans so terrified of this inhumane, would-be dictator that they cannot find the courage to stand up to him?
I challenge any Republican to make a moral argument for the creation of this crisis and the treatment of these poor people. There are, perhaps, pragmatic arguments: He has given us a great economy (building on the Obama recovery). He has given Republicans a conservative majority on the Supreme Court (to deny women control over their own bodies). He has put the screws to Iran (and driven the Middle East toward nuclear armament). And the price for these great accomplishments is your silence.
But these are market-place arguments. These things are haggling over the price of your soul. What moral justification is there for cruelty? Where is Sen. Risch, the great exemplar of marriage and family values? Where is Sen. Crapo, an ardent supporter of INL? Where is Rep. Simpson, a strong environmentalist? What I hear from them is silence; what I hear from them is cowardice.