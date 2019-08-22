Kudos to the United States Forest Service if they are going to spend $25,000 to study wildlife-vehicle collisions in the Island Park area. Highway 20 bisects the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Island Park. Everyone knows that wildlife-vehicle collisions are largely under-reported in the area because the data relies on the general public to report them to Idaho Fish and Game. When we all think someone else will report roadkill, no one does. That’s why they are under-reported.
In 2011-2013 a graduate student studied areas where wildlife cross the road in Island Park for the Idaho Transporation Department to see if there were any frequently used spots (“hot spots”) where crossings were high. He used collared elk and moose and tracking animals to determine where frequent crossings occurred. As it turned out, these were also the spots where most of the large mammals were also hit by vehicles, according to IDFG data. One of these hot spots was where a driver stopped for a crossing group of elk last year and was hit by an oncoming driver who had run into the herd and veered into the oncoming lane where drivers were stopped to let them pass. This driver lost his vehicle, his drift boat and trailer, as well as being seriously injured. He was lucky to be alive. An average encounter with a mule deer can cost you $9,000 or more in repairs.
Nothing in that study looked at the number of animals hit, only where they were being hit. USFS is stepping up to help ITD understand how many animals are hit by vehicles so that ITD better addresses driver collisions. ITD uses this kind of information routinely in Idaho to design safer roads in places where there are lots of wildlife. Other states do it too. It’s more than designing a road for the landscape and the traffic patterns, but also the road hazards as well. That includes the likelihood that a driver will encounter an animal on the roadway. We live in such a place.
ITD is trying to build safer roads for you and me. We all know that it’s dangerous driving up here, especially from dusk through the dawn hours. Many people don’t even go out at night due to the increased hazards, although animals can be encountered on the roads at all hours of the day and night and months of the year.
What’s all the fuss? Don’t you want to feel secure that you are traveling on roads that are up to the same safety standards that are used elsewhere in Idaho and the greater United States? Don’t you want to reduce your risk of totaling your vehicle by hitting an animal? Don’t you want to reduce your chance of being seriously injured or killed in a wildlife-vehicle collision? Any reasonable person would.
Good for USFS. We should applaud their efforts to pass the information on to the road design process incorporated in all ITD projects.