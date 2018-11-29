The other night, I drove up to Rexburg to attend a town hall presented by the District 34 legislators. Senator Brent Hill, along with Representatives-elect Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks, took questions from attendees and mingled with them before and after.
One of the best things about living in Idaho is how accessible our policymakers are. Even when they’re not holding town halls (a practice I’d like to see more), you can still usually make an appointment to meet with them. That’s a good thing because it gives us a chance to tell our representatives what we actually want and need.
Understanding what the people want is essential for our representatives. For example, at the town hall meeting, several attendees expressed concern about continued tax breaks giving cover to legislators who use them as an excuse to, perhaps, not fund public priorities adequately.
I’ve written about this in the past for this column, but it bears repeating. Most of the benefits from recent tax legislation won’t actually help working folks in Idaho. I know I shouldn’t complain. As a single mom with a successful business and “only” one child, I benefit. My neighbors — teachers and cashiers, many of them with three or more children — are actually likely to pay more, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
The tax breaks aren’t really helping them with their finances, and as some of the folks at the town hall pointed out, perhaps we need to help them in other ways. Maybe less emphasis on token tax breaks and a little more focus on things like implementing Prop 2 as quickly as possible so they can afford healthcare.
Idahoans overwhelmingly want us to pay our teachers more. Perhaps instead of giving tax breaks that mostly benefit the top earners in the state, we invest in our children. We might not have to sell our public lands if we took a look at our priorities and decided that people like me don’t need to save $1,000 on their taxes while my neighbor with four kids sees an increase of $78.
We don’t need to talk about the choice between infrastructure and education and deal with dire warnings that implementing the will of the people means that we can’t pay for anything else. We should be listening to hard-working folks who acknowledge that they’d be just fine without their $34 tax break if it means we don’t end up with a shortfall of more than $100 million next year because of revenue loss.
We should be looking through sales tax exemptions and seeing if even a small portion of that $2 billion to $3 billion a year could be unlocked so we could invest in more of our people.
Folks at that town hall had a lot to say, and relatively few of them wanted lower taxes. They wanted a responsive legislature ready to implement their will after six years of foot-dragging. As we move into the coming session, let’s talk to our legislators. And hold them accountable.