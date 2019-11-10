If you have trouble now — try to turn onto any major Idaho Falls traffic artery during rush hour — imagine what it will be like if our elected officials quit funding street and traffic control improvements. Imagine waiting 10 or 20 minutes longer for an ambulance or fire truck because of traffic congestion. And if you think it’s bad now, look at what’s coming.
Because of the Idaho National Laboratory, our status as a regional health care and shopping hub, our reputation as a gateway to world-class recreation and our world-famous potatoes, Idaho Falls is both a waypoint and a destination.
Consider this: The $1.6 billion Naval Spent Fuel facility is under construction at INL, the UAMPS/NuScale Small Modular Reactor is scheduled to begin construction in 2023, the recently announced Nuclear Research Innovation Center at INL could bring one or more SMR demonstration projects like NuScale to the INL and the proposed Versatile Test Reactor may also be placed at INL. The new Idaho Falls Community Hospital and the new Costco will attract more visitors unfamiliar with their location. The new Northgate Project in Pocatello will bring more traffic on I-15 through Idaho Falls and more congestion at the Highyway 20 interchange during the summer.
We have a workforce talent and skills shortage in eastern Idaho. This is especially true for highly skilled tradesmen required by the nuclear and construction industries. This will be true for our health care providers, if not a problem already. City voters overwhelmingly rejected the “no new taxes” message and created the College of Eastern Idaho taxing district. The result? We now have a seemingly explosive response to the presence of CEI: a younger generation that wants a piece of these higher-paying job opportunities.
The city is, so far, committed to the UAMPS Carbon-Free Power Project, i.e., the UAMPS/NuScale SMR. The city must decide soon on saying yes or no to a major financial commitment to this project, a project critical to maintaining Idaho Falls Power’s track record of providing affordable, reliable electric power while being responsible stewards of our environment.
All of these opportunities for Idaho Falls represent growth that will require youth: our children and new residents.
Will our city government continue to make available the infrastructure, services and amenities our youth expect? Will it invest in creating jobs and affordable housing that will keep our children in Idaho rather than heading out of state? Will it invest in amenities like wayfinding signs that say to new residents, visitors and workers: “Welcome, we’re proud of our city; it’s a great place to live and raise a family.”