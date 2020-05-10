My name is Scottie and I have a mitochondrial disease. This systemic disease causes various systems in the body to function poorly or even fail. Much of my life has been spent in isolation. Quarantine, social distancing and wearing a mask aren’t new to me.
Several years ago, my mom and I were on a flight home from a medical treatment. We were seated in the third row, which gave us a good view of other passengers boarding. I noticed a parent and two kids. They looked excited. I smiled and said hello. The parent quickly moved past our row, whispering to the kids to go the back because I was sick. My mom engaged the parent in a dialogue once we were in the air. She shared that my disease wasn’t contagious and that I felt isolated and wanted to be seen as a regular kid. The parent came up to me after the flight and introduced her kids to me. They asked why I use oxygen and personal protection. I explained about mitochondrial disease and then we talked about school, sports and such. Fear of the unknown drives prejudice, while common ground increases understanding.
Coming to understand one another’s stories is key to creating true connection and defeating discrimination. It’s difficult to hate those whose stories we understand. This global health crisis can help us find that if we let it. I have been so touched to see neighbors picking up groceries for one another, wealthy people supporting medical research and manufacturing of needed supplies, and essential workers finally being recognized as such. While we often live very different lives, at this time, everyone in the world is living a similar story. Our commonalities are outweighing our differences. In this, the pandemic can give us a great gift. Will we embrace this gift, let it take us into a new future of respect and peace? The time to decide is now.
Right now we are turning to one another. We are seeing one another as vulnerable humans like ourselves. We aren’t looking for reasons to hate. For the first time that I remember, we are actually caring about humanity as a whole. We are looking out for the older generations. We are sharing, communicating and leaning on one another.
Each day we hear amazing stories of individuals and companies who are stepping up to the plate and taking care of people. Sports and entertainment stars, team owners, chefs, celebrities of all kind and, yes, mom and pop stores, health professionals, neighbors, friends, churches and so many more. While all that is incredible, here is the real question.
When this crisis is over will, we continue to see others as all part of the human race, as equals, or we will return to our stratified cast system? Yes, we are all different, and we are the same too.
When I was eight years old, I was thrilled to ride on a jet ski with my family. After a fun spin around the lake, we flipped. We saw then that the water was rough and the weight imbalanced. I had my life jacket and we were all safe. That night, my mom and I sat down and wrote in our journal. She told me that if we waited a week or a month, much of the learning would be lost. To this day, I check weather, weight and other safety measures before I go on a jet ski.
Illness and death are no respecters of persons. Every day proves this as an absolute truth. During this crisis, we are all focused on the survival tiers of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs — physical safety and security. One day, when “normal” life resumes, will our priorities remain? As people, we have short memories. What if every one of us kept a COVID-19 journal? Could we hold onto what we are learning? What kind of world could we create?
Please, let’s remember that we are all human beings. We have more commonalities than differences. If we remember this, hold it close to our hearts and let that be our guide, how much better off will our world be? It’s up to us.