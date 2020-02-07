As a retired TV-radio newsman who is familiar with the industry, my disgust towards the national media is justified. We are being inundated daily with strongly written anti-Trump news stories.
Where is their credibility with balanced reporting?
Before proceeding any further, I want to make it clear that my wrath is aimed at TV networks and newspaper staffs such as The New York Times. Fortunately, personnel at our local and regional news bureaus here in Idaho are dependable and trustworthy. Post Register correspondents and other Adams Publishing Group Media newspapers are credible, with honest reporting. The same is true with local TV and radio news outlets.
Obama did many of the same things Trump is now doing, but yet the media gave Obama a pass. That’s called hypocrisy.
Meanwhile, I have come under a firestorm of criticism from a few Post Register readers. They’re extremely critical of Trump with his actions in the Middle East and other issues. But I have to ask: How justified is their anger, and possibly hatred, against President Trump?
Shelton Beach admonishes me “to put up.” Want proof, Shelton? Just tune in CNN or MSNBC for any quarter-hour period where their blatant bias is obvious.
Jim Steele addressed the issue of “fake news.” Trump has remained remarkably strong in character, considering hostility of the national press. Any other chief executive would have buckled under by now. The term fake news is sometimes justified when considering reprehensible reporting against Trump.
Bob Goetsch questions Trump’s war tactics. He claims that there’s “no real intelligence” defining “an immediate threat” in the Middle East. Is Bob an experienced veteran, and does he understand warfare tactics? I doubt that Bob has access to Pentagon secret and top-secret material to justify his unsubstantiated allegations.
Lest you fellows and others think that I’m totally pro-Trump, think again. To quote myself from a commentary I wrote a few months ago: “At a recent rally in Indianapolis, Trump used the word ‘bullsh--’ in his speech where millions of viewers heard the obscenity live on TV. Using this vulgar word and other similar ones is a lack of dignity, which is way out of line for the president of the United States.”
I’ve publicly criticized Trump on at least two other occasions.
Are liberals willing to acknowledge flaws of Biden, Buttigieg, Pelosi, Sanders, Schiff, Schumer and Warren?
Now it’s their turn to do so with Democratic Party rulers, but it’s doubtful that Trump’s harsh critics will face reality with honest evaluations.
Many of Trump’s adversaries suffer from TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome.