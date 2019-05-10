The Worker Memorial Day Ceremony was held April 27 at Freeman Park. We honored the family of Troy Higgins of Blackfoot, who died from an auto accident on Feb. 15. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 3 and 5. I would like to thank Mayor Casper not only for her kind words to families and her commitment to keeping all workers safe, as well as for the beautiful location for the Workers Memorial.
Thanks to all that make the Workers Memorial happen. There were no tax dollars used. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Following are the names of those who lost their lives at work in Idaho since last year’s Worker Memorial Day Ceremony. This list does not include workers killed involving transportation, in mines, working for cities or the State, in the military, sole proprietors or others outside of OSHA jurisdiction.
I am saddened for the families, friends and co-workers left behind to pick up the pieces after the ultimate price was paid to earn a paycheck.
· May 3, 2018, Ismael Galaviz Victorio was killed near Rupert. He was an H2A agriculture worker struck by a train while driving semi-truck tractor.
· May 21, 2018, 22-year-old Koby Clark and 21-year-old Reece Rollins, along with two guests, drowned when their hunting outfitter vehicle went into the Selway River.
· May 23, 2018, 66-year-old Antonio Barroso-Garcia in Boise was struck by a grass bin he was elevating with a tractor loader.
· May 29, 2018, 44-year-old Jordan "Jake" Kelsch in Eagle was electrocuted by an electric fence while doing sprinkler repair work. He is survived by his wife, 2-year-old daughter and parents.
· June 6, 2018, 62-year-old George Deardorff in Kamiah was crushed while attempting to clear lumber at a descrambler machine in a sawmill. He and his wife were nearing their 40th anniversary, and they were looking forward to retirement.
· June 14, 2018, 54-year-old Frederic Virgili in Boise fell from a wood framed structure at a manufactured home facility. He is survived by three sons.
· June 26, 2018, 43-year-old Ruben Hidalgo Galvan in Ammon fell from a one-story residential roof during re-roofing. He is survived by his girlfriend, a two-year-old son, brothers and mother.
· August 6, 2018, 23-year-old Nickolas "Nick" Cereceres in Eagle was a landscaper working on mower in roadway parked at an island near the entrance to a neighborhood when he was struck by a public vehicle. He is survived by his mother.
· August 24, 2018, 53-year old J Refugio Sanchez Martinez near Kuna was crushed between large bales of hay. He is survived by five kids and 10 grandchildren.
· September 4, 2018, H2A worker and 27-year-old Fernando Romero Martinez near Ashton were caught in a trench cave-in on a farm while installing irrigation pipe.
· September 19, 2018, 55-year-old Richard "Rick" Foss near Fruitland was crushed by equipment which fell when unloading from his flatbed trailer with a forklift. He was a truck driver based in Oregon and is survived by his wife.
· October 19, 2018, 65-year-old Froilan Cisneros Gonzalez in Payette was crushed under a hydraulic produce bin tilter while cleaning around it. He is survived by two brothers who also worked with him and witnessed the tragedy.
· October 19, 2018, 70-year-old Arnold Bakie near Kingston was crushed by the dozer he was operating on a logging site. He is survived by his wife and children. His son and stepson also worked for this company and were at the scene of the tragedy.
. November 13, 2018, 28-year-old Corbin Bowers near Rupert was engaged in tree trimming when the knuckle of the aerial lift failed. A co-worker in the bucket was also permanently injured. He is survived by his 2-year-old son and wife who was also pregnant with their second child.
· November 17, 2018, 48-year-old Monte "Alex" Green near Grandview was killed in an explosion while treating magnesium at a hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility.
· January 5, 2019, 58-year-old Sandra Lynn Botz in Coeur d'Alene died from an infection after being scratched by a resident at a skilled nursing facility.
· January 15, 2019, 59-year-old Donnie Dorame in Hayden died working at an aerospace parts manufacturer. Chemical exposure may have been a contributing factor.
· January 25, 2019, 32-year-old Joe Johnston near Calder died when the log processor he was operating slid off an ice-covered road. He is survived by his parents, a fiancé and their 7-week old son.
· March 21, 2019, 42-year-old Martin Riebe in Bonners Ferry was caught in a log chain conveyor. He is survived by his wife and 7 children.
· April 10, 2019, 51-year-old Arcenio Carrillo Rivera and 59-year old Javier “Jay” Ortega near New Plymouth were buried in a trench collapse while installing underground irrigation lines. Mr. Ortega was a retired Marine Master Sargent. He and his wife were expecting their 6th child.
· April 10, 2019, 40-year-old Israel Aquilar near Hamer was engaged in welding on farming equipment inside a storage shed. He was found the next morning in a tractor that was running. Carbon monoxide may have been a contributing factor. He is survived by a son and two daughters.
· April 11, 2019, 34-year-old H2A worker Leodan Porta-Serva near Buhl fell from the attachment of a forklift while attempting to reposition a leaning light pole.
Please share in a moment of silence to remember these people who had their lives tragically cut short.
Your involvement and commitment to our best future is important and appreciated.
Thank you.