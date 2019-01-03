For more than two decades these pages have contained commentary about the canine we call a wolf. A recent op-ed claims the killing of a wolf pup by USDA Wildlife Services was a subsidy to the rancher whose animals were grazing as allowed by the entity charged with overseeing that public land. The opinions on wolves are about as polarized as any I know. Some would like a wolf in every square mile of habitat in the state. Others would prefer there were no wolves in Idaho.
Let’s consider how wolves came to Idaho. In 1995 wolves captured in Canada were introduced into Yellowstone Park by the federal government where they had a nearly unlimited source of food and the protections afforded by a National Park. The federal government knew these wolves would multiply rapidly under these conditions and spread across the western US.
Did they say to Idaho, “We realize these animals will kill domestic and wild animals in your state and have an adverse economic impact on several sectors of your economy, therefore, we are setting aside funds to compensate you for your monetary losses?”
They knew because wolves are very territorial, the apex predator, and had an enormous food source these animals would spread over the western U.S. within a couple of decades. The genie is out of the bottle, and wolves are doing exactly what wolves do — reproduce, kill other animals for food (and other reasons), recognize no boundaries (ie. public vs private lands), and they have no natural enemies.
In the last few years, a pack of wolves killed 19 elk near a feed ground in western Wyoming and did not eat any of them with 17 of the 19 being calves from the previous spring. In 1992, the Northern Yellowstone elk herd was about 20,000 animals but there are fewer than 4,000 now. Recently wolves frightened a herd of sheep in southeastern Idaho, and they plunged to their death resulting in 176 dead.
The author of the article I am referencing maintains the sheep rancher should get private land for his sheep because “public wildlife like wolves and other predators have no place else to live.” Really? Wolves live where ever they want, private land or public land. They do not care nor do they recognize boundaries.
The Federal Government introduced wolves, allows domestic grazing on public lands and kills depredating wolves. So who is the culprit? It is not the rancher earning a living by paying for use of the land. It is not the wolves...they are acting like wolves.
Dialogue on this topic is fine, of course. But the paradigm reflected in the op-ed I am referencing is not fact-based or rational.