I am writing as a private Idaho citizen and not representing the city of Idaho Falls in any way. However, being a member of the Idaho Falls City Council informs my opinion. Because of my position on the council, I have a unique view of Proposition 2.
The exploding costs of health care are being shared by our society. Today 17 percent of the GDP in our country goes to health care. Providing health care to the citizens of our country is incredibly expensive. School districts, cities and state budgets are all being eroded by the unaffordable costs of providing insurance. The city of Idaho Falls pays well over 10 million dollars of your property tax monies to insure our employees. Every time you purchase any consumer product you are paying for the health care costs of the manufacturer’s employees. You are also paying for the costs of the retail employees’ health insurance.
Corporations and civic entities are being hit twice for higher costs associated with health care because of those in our community who cannot acquire health insurance. These corporations pay for their employees’ insurance, at higher premiums than would be necessary because as a culture we have valued human life and we dictate that hospitals care for all regardless of their ability to pay. Those costs are passed on to the corporations and civic entities that do provide the insurance. In Idaho, we have a Catastrophic Healthcare Fund. Millions of dollars are paid to hospitals from your county and state taxes. These corporations also end up being taxed in their tax bills to pay for this fund. If Prop 2 passes those dollars could come back to the state and counties to be used for important projects and services.
The city of Idaho Falls’ taxpayers pay for health care expenses through ambulance fees that are not recovered or cannot be billed to Medicare or Medicaid, because our state does not participate in Medicaid expansion. Our annual expenses to provide ambulance service exceed our revenue from billings by almost 2 million dollars. Because of the nuances of the Affordable Care Act, if Prop 2 passes, the city of Idaho Falls would be able to bill and collect from the federal government through Medicare and Medicaid patients (who make up more 70% of our ambulance rides) almost $2 million more and thus lower our imbalance in the ambulance billings and expenses.
We could spend those $2 million on so many useful things. To be honest, in most budget years we have less than $2 million to spend on discretionary capital projects. We have a backlog of building maintenance costs that need to be addressed. We could use that money to help pay for a new police building or a city community center. With these savings, in just 10 years we would have $20 million more to invest in you.
Please join me in supporting Proposition 2.