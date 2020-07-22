Many years ago the vacant property directly behind the Baskin Robbins ice cream parlor and the old KID-TV building was a field of dreams for families to take their children for softball playing. There were two ball diamonds where little league ball was played.
Then something happened, and the ball diamonds and outfields were no longer cared for and then the field of dreams became a field of weeds. The weeds grow to maturity and then send their new seeds throughout the housing addition just to the north of the property. (I have to spray three times this year to control weeds continually showing up in my lawn.) But now the most dangerous threat is ever-present: fire. The field of weeds is a tinder box ready to explode into flames at the drop of a match, fireworks or a cigarette butt. The housing addition around the field is in danger of fire and/or smoke damage should this happen.
Every year (at least over the last 10 or more) I have called the Idaho Falls City Weed Control Office and asked about enforcing the city’s weed control ordinances. The lady kindly says, “Noted, thank you.” I started this year early in June and, as usual, — now just a couple of weeks away from the month of August — still nothing has been done.
How much effort does it take to mark on a calendar in early summer a reminder to address the weed problems around the city before they grow to maturity and then spread their seeds all over the homeowners’ yards or, still worse, become real fire hazards?
Bob Clark
Idaho Falls