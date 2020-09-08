1) Trump began building the wall as promised, but with American dollars, not pesos.
2) Obamacare will be replaced as promised five years ago; just as soon as Trump has something to replace it with.
3) Trump is never wrong, everyone else is. Just ask his fourth (or fifth) chief of staff in three years.
4) He’s the greatest at diplomacy and communicating, and not one single remaining staff member with this administration will say anything different (97% turnover).
5) Global warming is a total hoax and he terminated scientists who said it was real.
6) Trump was Michigan’s Man of the Year, unfortunately nobody, including their governor, was aware they even had such an award. He should have been Time’s Person of the Year if it weren’t for that 16-year-old “brat” who talked about matters she lacked knowledge of.
7) COVID-19 is disappearing; that’s why we don’t need a plan.
8) Trump was embarrassed to realize that the planeload of thugs were actually members of his inner advisory circle and business associates.
9) He uses sharpies because they are bold and imply decisiveness. Besides, his jumbo crayons keep breaking.
10) Trump can create facts and figures during interviews like no other president before him.
11) He’s a “genius” who talks with a third-grade vocabulary and lots of incoherent sentences.
12) Are you better off today than you were four years ago?
The swamp was being drained but the sewer overflowed.
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls