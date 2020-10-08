Sept. 27's editorial "Our View" was laughable. It began with a bald-faced lie, "More than any national politician in recent memory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has laid waste to the norms that once guided his chamber." There are no norms guiding the chamber because a 1987 political whack-job forever laid waste to the way judicial nominees are confirmed. Until 1987 politics were set aside and confirmation focused on the nominee’s qualifications and character.
In 1987 President Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court, and the Senate Judiciary Committee (chairman: Joe Biden) made the explicit and public decision to make Supreme Court nominations into a political calculation.
Judge Robert Bork was a leading legal scholar and jurist of the time. The Democrats decided to quash his nomination based on political speculation about how he might rule on cases that might come to the court. Afterward, they invented a cover story, but everybody knew the fix was in, as reflected in commentary around the nation. Political dissection of every nominee is now an unfortunate part of our landscape.
Sen. McConnell’s actions are a direct consequence of the monumentally destructive change wrought by Biden, et al., and the genie is out of the bottle. What is happening with the current nominee is what the Democrats of 1987 intended; they intentionally created this mess.
Their self-indulgent political cynicism gave its name to the process of ignoring the actual qualifications of a candidate and shafting the candidacy for political expediency.
Congratulations, Democrats, you've been borked.
David Van Haaften
Idaho Falls