This election in Bingham County has a striking similarity to the Democratic Party’s efforts to destroy President Trump by slander and character assassination through control of the media, falsifying, persecution, disrespect, name-calling and criticism. Democratic challenger for House 31B Travis Oler is true to those methodologies against Rep. Julianne Young with no validation. If you point your finger at others, obviously you won’t be scrutinized yourself. There is a method of pulling the wool over their eyes, which describes deception used to make the leftist agenda appear more superior than its reality. Just watch many Blackfoot County leaders we thought were Republicans.
Benjamin Franklin warned Americans: “A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.”
We should search original sources for true understanding; civil society depends on it. Julianne studies the Constitution, follows platform guidelines and invites local opinions. Please read and compare the words and agendas in these maps, the Democratic Platform and the Republican Platform or youngforidahohouse.com.
2020 is a critical crossroads. You’re still free to choose for now: Do you want to navigate left onto Democratic Street for more regulations, higher taxes, abortion, moral freefall, deception and destruction of America? Or, remove the wool, and turn right onto Republican Road to restore sanctity of life, truth, moral courage, law, liberty and our God-inspired Constitution?
Rosemary Palmer
Shelley