Gov. Little, the Post Register asked a simple question in their front-page editorial view Sunday. That is: Are you a man of your word?
“John Rosenbaum, livestock commission man, came out to Helena and called in a number of Montana ranchers who owed him a total of $1,000,000. They went as ranch owners, taking one last look at their spreads as they rode away over the stinking prairie, stinking with their cows, cows trusted to their care. They went as cowmen and would return owning less than the lowest saddle bum in ragged chaps.
"But instead of foreclosing on them, taking over much of Montana Range country, Rosenbaum offered the cattlemen an additional million dollars to build up new herds.
"The dark-faced ranchers heard him in silence, unwilling to believe their battered and frosted ears. Gradually they accepted his words, quietly, with dignity. This was not Chicago. This was the West, in the best tradition of the West, where a man pulled even his enemy’s cow out of a bog, where a man’s word was his bond and could not be dishonored this side of death. The ranchers were men of few words this spring, but Joseph Rosenbaum was never to regret that day’s work.”
- Quote from “The Cattlemen: From the Rio Grande across the Far Marias,” by Mari Sandoz, University of Nebraska Press, 1958.
Men of their word still exist in Idaho. But they are a dying breed. Are you, Gov. Little, a true Western cattleman willing to pull even your enemy’s cow out of a bog? Are you a man whose word is your bond that will not be dishonored this side of death?
John Snyder
Idaho Falls