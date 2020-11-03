There is a different perspective than that of former Special Agent Wade Shirley’s allegation of FBI field agent snobbery (Oct. 25 article).
Starting in November 1970, I received training in Washington, D. C., and Quantico, Virginia. After serving in Spain and Mexico, I was assigned to the Pocatello office of the FBI in August 1989, them retiring in September 2000. The local sheriffs, their deputies, and police chiefs and their staffs in southeastern Idaho knew their citizens, territories and issues far better than did I. Therefore they were visited regularly. Knowing them personally made it far more practicable to call them at a moment’s notice to seek assistance.
FBI employees, in my training and experience, did not express a “cut above” culture. My sense is that the humorist Will Roger’s statement, that he “never met a man from whom he couldn’t learn” serves the wise. Certainly, there had to be some Napoleonic exceptions, but to leave the impression that the FBI personnel in the ‘60s and ‘70s were taught or ingrained with a sense of superiority flies in the face of my experience and knowledge.
Tom Summers
Idaho Falls