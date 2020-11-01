There are two successful schools of thought in modern American government, being the Democratic and Republican parties. Each of the political parties advertises itself as the opposite of the other party, with no other alternatives. With the election of Donald J. Trump to the office of president in the 2016 election, politics continues to further divide into the extremes of the two prominent American political parties.
According to a study by Gallup News Service in September 2016, almost 6 in 10 Americans agreed that a third party was needed to represent the American people compared to the near 4 out of 10 counted in October of 2003. The disparity shows the American call for additional political representation in addition to the existing political parties; however, Americans tend to cling to their parties, as they see it as giving the better of two evils a fighting chance. In addition, the electoral college is inherently biased against additional political parties with little change from faithless electors.
The bias of the American people and Electoral College blinds American politics of change and limits the range of thought and legislation in the government. The prolific president, Abraham Lincoln, chose his cabinet, known as his “Team of Rivals,” to be diverse in thought as to provide him with new perspectives and ideas to lead in America’s highest office. If Lincoln’s diverse cabinet helped a nation in crisis, who says the possibility of additional political thought in government wouldn’t be of use in modern America?
Martin Whipple
Idaho Falls