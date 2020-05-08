The hot debate over when to resume full commerce again rages on between Republicans and Democrats.
Republicans may be a bit hasty by encouraging all businesses to reopen too soon where the COVID-19 pandemic could reemerge, placing many more people in jeopardy here in Idaho and on a national level.
Meanwhile, Democrats are dragging their feet on this issue, where too long of a wait would be very detrimental to our economic recovery where we could be thrown into a deep depression similar to the 1930s.
Hopefully, politicians across the political spectrum will find a happy medium putting aside meaningless rhetoric.
It will be interesting to see whether Gov. Brad Little will renew his stay-home order or rescind it on April 30.
Time will tell.
This issue is way too important for petty politics.
Bob Ziel
Rigby