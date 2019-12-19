One of the consumer scams being aided and abetted by our energy experts’ official reports is heat pump-based domestic water heating.
It’s true that in a modern home, water heating represents a hefty fraction of its total energy demand and also true that heat pumps are more efficient than resistance-type heating elements. We’re also constantly reminded that saving energy — especially electricity — would protect our environment.
Consequently, we hear sales pitches like:
“If every household in the United States used a heat pump water heater (under 55 gallons), the energy cost savings would top $8.2 billion dollars a year, according to Energy Star. A heat pump water heater can save your household of four people around $330 a year on your electric bill, according to the government website Energy Star. The larger your family, the quicker you’ll see a return on investment."
That’s not a trivial investment — they cost about four times as much (~ $1,800) as do conventional electric or gas water heaters.
More to the point, since they work by transferring heat from their surroundings to water, if such space must also be heated (e.g., inside an Idaho home during winter) any such saved energy will be wasted by that home’s heating system. Finally, since most of the USA’s electricity is still being generated by 30 to 50 percent efficient, fossil-fueled power plants, in many regions, substituting them for gas-fired water heaters could more than double the total carbon dioxide that water heating water dumps into the atmosphere.
Daryl Siemer
Idaho Falls