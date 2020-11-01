Do minorities still face obstacles in voting?
“As of 2019, 10 states permanently ban people with convictions from voting unless they appeal to have their rights restored, and 17 states bar people on parole, probation, or both just from casting a ballot. A fairly recent state-level research from 2016 found that about 6.1 million Americans were disenfranchised due to a felony conviction, with 1 in 13 Black Americans, compared to the 1 in 56 non-Black Americans, nationwide having lost their right to vote due to a conviction,” states Business Insider. By the way, 166,001 offenders of a nonviolent crime could not get their voting rights back and are being supervised in Georgia State Prison right now.
In conclusion, the answer to the question at hand is yes, minorities, unfortunately, do still face obstacles in voting. Even in 2020, there are still many people who believe they are superior to everyone else because of their race. To many people who live in America, many of them being white, if you are of a different race or ethnicity, you are not an American citizen. With how it’s looking, I don’t see our racism problem getting better.
Amanda York
Idaho Falls