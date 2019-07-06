Dear Tom,
You are likely deceased now yet a voice has grown louder in my conscience that demands to express appreciation.
I was a kid of 12 with a little lawn mower engine propelled motorcycle and you were a Bardahl Oil-cap wearing mechanic at Idaho Falls Battery Company. I limped into your shop one day, stranded, with an engine that wouldn't run and no money. You kindly diagnosed the problem and loaned me some tools to make the repair. While the internal workings were exposed, you taught me how it worked and that big engines were the same. Soon I was on my way home. I visited you from time to time after school and you taught me how to repair generators and starter motors. Of course, the day came when management did not want the risk of a kid in the shop and, sadly, I never saw you again.
Now, looking back 65 years, everything from my family to a career was influenced and made better by you. Getting through college with an unreliable, cheap car, repairing a diesel generator in New Zealand so that social activities could continue, thinking logically in physics and engineering, getting my family out of being stranded in the desert and doing the same for a Scout Troop.
The list of the fruits of your love for a little kid is endless. I cannot thank you enough.
Larry White
Layton, UT