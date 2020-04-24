To my fellow confinees, I like to say: We have so much. We have safety, police, fire protection, power, water, mail, newspapers, and other items of everyday need. It could be worse. What I don’t have, like so many others, is people to visit with, aside from my husband. I miss them so much. And I’m tired of figuring out meals. I also have to admit I really miss my hairdresser. I need a cut, color and a waxing. I can buy a couch but have to put up with dark roots. Seems like a miss to me. When we can finally come out of our homes, look out, you hair people.
We are going to besiege the salons and shops. I work in retail, and I hope there is a wave of people needing to shop too. I hope shoppers are tired of constant searches online and need to touch and feel and look. Or will they say, “I found everything I needed online, why go out?” Probably some of both. Who would have thought that 9/11 could be overshadowed by any event? That was localized. This is universal. There will be changes, but hopefully, we will have some continuity with our before lives so the future won’t be so hard.
Marg Conant
Idaho Falls