I recently e-mailed our two Idaho senators the following message:
"Here is a more accurate oath of office for you.
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend Donald J. Trump against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the right-wing of the Republican Party; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of Republican Trump supporters without regard to my conscience or any sense of decency: So help me God. (Stated with your left hand on 'The Art of the Deal.')"
I am a constituent with a conscience. When will you find yours?
Realizing that a majority of Idaho voters are Trump supporters, I have revised the pledge of allegiance for them:
"I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump and to the right-wing of the Republican Party, one party under Trump, indivisible, with blind support for elected Republicans regardless of the Constitution or the rule of law."
Throughout human history, good has overcome and defeated evil. Sometimes it takes longer than other times, but eventually good prevails. I hope the good citizens of America rise up and defeat the evils of Trumpism sooner rather than later. Hope springs eternal.
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls