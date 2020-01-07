In the latest poll, Biden leads Trump in Florida. The way Florida is a win for Democrats is to register and mobilize the Puerto Ricans that had to flee to Florida after the island was destroyed by the worst hurricane in history, and then Trump goes there and throws them paper towels and blamed everyone but himself for the administration's failure to its response and support.
I know there are so many to chose from. The Democrats just need to keep reminding the American people what we accept in the presidency and what we wouldn't accept in all areas.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls