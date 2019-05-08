Trina Pettingill, I am one of those “sorry Republicans" that apparently is not holding Trump responsible for his “unethical" and "lawless actions." Nope, I’d rather hold the Democrats responsible for theirs. The dismemberment of 9-month-old babies in the womb and the taking of the life of a newborn immediately after birth are just a couple that come to mind.
See, the Republicans are protecting their seats as you say not because they don’t want to protect our democracy, but because without a future generation there will no longer be the democracy you want to protect.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby