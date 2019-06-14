"I was disappointed in the sad attempt by Doyle Beck, aided and abetted by Bryan Smith, et al., to smear the good name of my husband, former GOP State Chairman Steve Yates. These fits of mudslinging, in the form of a statewide postcard mailer, normally do not deserve attention or response, let alone an astonishingly hypocritical op-ed column. But I cannot, in good conscience, stand idly by and ignore the attempt by Doyle to tarnish and degrade reputations, with the support of people who are too deluded, or too frightened, to do anything about it."
— With full credit to the original columnist, Doyle Beck, June 8, 2019.
Diana Yates
Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls